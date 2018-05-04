Food group Libstar will be first of two new JSE listings

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Two initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled for the JSE next week: food group Libstar on Wednesday, and Vivo Energy on Thursday.

Libstar — whose brands include Denny mushrooms and Lancewood cheeses — successfully placed 243.5-million shares at R12.50 each, it said in a statement on Friday.

The IPO is being used by Libstar’s owners — private equity group Abraaj, which owns 62%, and the Public Investment Corporation, which owns 17% — to reduce their stakes.

Libstar said it would start trading with the JSE ticker LBR on Wednesday morning.

Its announcement came shortly after Vivo Energy said its IPO would proceed on Thursday.

