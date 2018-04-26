Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands’ plant

Results from an independent laboratory confirm the presence of the strain responsible for killing almost 200 people

26 April 2018 - 13:24 Nqobile Dludla
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. The outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. The outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Tiger Brands, which faces two class action lawsuits over a listeria outbreak that has killed almost 200 people, said on Wednesday that results from an independent laboratory confirmed the presence of the deadly listeria strain in one of its food factories.

In March, the government, which has been criticised for taking too long to find the cause linked the outbreak to polony made by Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Food in Polokwane.

"On April 24 2018, Tiger Brands received confirmation of the presence of LST6 in these samples," it said in a statement released at 5.15pm on Sens on Wednesday.

In March, the company stated that in a batch of one of its products tested by it in February, the presence of the ST6 strain could not be confirmed and the relevant samples had been sent to an external laboratory for the identification of the strain.

The test results were received on March 15, but these had proved inconclusive and, as a result, the samples were sent for further testing.

The samples were manufactured at the Enterprise Polokwane processing facility, which has since been closed, along with other three sites in SA that produce polony and other cold meats.

Tiger Brands said in March it had received notice of two class action suits against the firm, with the total claimed estimated at R425m.

Reuters

How can Tiger restore trust?

Investors are increasingly expecting only best practice, and the firm’s loss of reputation after the listeriosis crisis will prey on it for years, ...
Investing
5 hours ago

Nearly 200 deaths from listeriosis, but number of cases is steadily falling

Eight cases were reported in the week to April 8, while at the height of the outbreak‚ 30 or more cases were reported weekly
National
3 days ago

Listeria outbreak set to cost the pork industry at least R1bn

Pork farmers have had to redirect the pigs for the fresh meat market, creating a surplus in the market and lowering prices
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Listeriosis outbreak has taken a heavy toll on pork producers

Pork Producers’ Organisation CEO Johann Kotze talks to Business Day TV to give more insight into how the industry is faring
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mine closures, job losses ‘bloodbath’ for ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste thrown a lifeline by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Platinum industry ‘faces a bloodbath’
Companies / Mining
4.
Lift for Uber as new transport bill covers the ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Sagarmatha listing ‘derailed by media’
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.