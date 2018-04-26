Nu-World set for strong profit growth

In commentary accompanying the results, Nu-World CEO Jeffrey Goldberg said that the addition of more models in the consumer electronics division and of categories and brands in the interim period contributed to increased sales.

The group also increased stock holding to assist customers with in-stock positions of fast-moving lines, he said. Liquor sales continued to grow as additional brands and categories were added to the product offering, Goldberg said. Additional single-malt whiskies and a range of flavoured vodkas had been introduced.

In the small domestic appliances and white goods segment, Goldberg said Nu-World had also introduced more product designs and concepts.

Nu-World laboured somewhat with its offshore endeavours, with revenue dropping 10% to R395m.

But profits were held at R30m, which Mayers said indicated an encouraging effort at margin protection.

Goldberg said the Australian operations came under pressure due to the subdued Australasian economy, while business in the hub of Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South America managed to show growth with local currencies strengthening against the dollar.

Goldberg said Uruguay continued to be a strong presence in Latin America.

The distribution network was increased and additional stocks had been ordered for markets in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

One small setback after the reporting period closed was that Nu-World was slapped with an assessed tax payment of R7.6m and penalties of R18.8m for an unnamed subsidiary for the period 2008-12.

The group would oppose the revised assessments, he said.

