BAT aims to ignite smokeless products

Cigarette group British American Tobacco (BAT) aims to more than double revenue from next-generation products by the end of 2018 to "substantially more than £1bn (R17.35bn)".

These products comprise vapour and tobacco-heating products as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as snus and moist snuff.

These smokeless products are largely seen as "less risky" tobacco and nicotine offerings to traditional cigarettes.

Speaking at BAT’s annual general meeting in London on Wednesday, chairman Richard Burrows said BAT’s tobacco-heating product, "glo", was already demonstrating this opportunity in Japan and had grown to a 4.3% share of the total market.