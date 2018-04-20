Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Clicks plans to expand its footprint

20 April 2018 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: KEARA EDWARDS
Health and beauty retailer Clicks posted an almost 15% rise in earnings on Thursday, driven largely by strong Christmas trade.

Business Day reported that the group was targeting earnings growth of between 12% and 17% for the financial year to end-August 2018, driven by competitive pricing, promotions and loyalty reward programmes.

The group said 2018 would be a record year of capital expenditure as it aimed to invest more than R700m in new stores, pharmacies, store refurbishments, supply chain infrastructure and information technology.

Clicks CEO David Kneale discussed the detail behind the numbers with Business Day TV.

Clicks CEO David Kneale discusses the detail behind the its half-year results with Business Day TV

