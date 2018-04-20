News Leader
WATCH: How Clicks plans to expand its footprint
20 April 2018 - 09:00
Health and beauty retailer Clicks posted an almost 15% rise in earnings on Thursday, driven largely by strong Christmas trade.
Business Day reported that the group was targeting earnings growth of between 12% and 17% for the financial year to end-August 2018, driven by competitive pricing, promotions and loyalty reward programmes.
The group said 2018 would be a record year of capital expenditure as it aimed to invest more than R700m in new stores, pharmacies, store refurbishments, supply chain infrastructure and information technology.
Clicks CEO David Kneale discussed the detail behind the numbers with Business Day TV.
