‘Leaner and fitter’ Pick n Pay reaps rewards of cost-cutting programme

Describing itself as leaner and fitter, grocery chain Pick n Pay reported an almost 7% growth in net profit as a result of 5% higher sales.

Cost cutting included reducing its employee numbers by 10% through a voluntary severance programme that cost R250m during the 52 weeks to February 25, Pick n Pay said in its results statement released on Thursday morning.

The retailer declared a final dividend of 155.4c, taking its total for the year to 188.8c, a 7.1% rise from the previous year’s 176.3c.

Pick n Pay limited its average selling price inflation to 2.2%, down from 6.1% in 2017 and well below official food inflation of 5.9% as reported by Statistics SA’s consumer price index, CEO Richard Brasher said.