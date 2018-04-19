Heineken warns ad ban could cost broadcasters billions

A ban on alcohol advertising could cost SA’s broadcast media industry R2.38bn a year, beverages group Heineken said.

The government is considering the Liquor Amendment Bill, which could result in a ban on alcohol advertisements from 6am to 10pm and the minimum drinking age being raised from 18 to 21 years.

The proposal is part of the state’s efforts to curb alcohol abuse.

"For above-the-line media spend, we project that total liquor industry spend of R2.38bn per annum will be lost to the broadcast industry," said Zodwa Velleman, corporate affairs director at Heineken. That excluded print media and outdoor advertising, including billboards, Velleman said.

The employment of "more than 548,000 people" could be in jeopardy, she said.

"The loss will not only be to the media and advertising houses, but across the value chain and to small and new players in the [alcohol] industry."

This was a challenge in an economy that was not creating as much employment opportunities as required, she said.

Heineken had advocated a self-regulation model when the Department of Trade and Industry consulted the public on the bill, Velleman said.

Banning advertising would not meaningfully reduce alcohol abuse, which was "a societal problem". Rather, a "multi-pronged approached" by industry, parents, the government, NGOs and enforcement agencies was needed, Velleman said.

A ban would also dent SA’s events industry, she said. Like its competitors, Heineken sponsors food and music festivals, as well as sports tournaments.

"If the bill was to be passed as is, the impact would be felt throughout our value chain, including the organisers and communities that enjoy these sponsored events."

Sibani Mngadi, chairman of the South African Liquor Brandowners Association has said that with no media exposure "there will be little to no incentive to sponsor sports events or teams", although it was unclear whether the rules would apply to international events.

