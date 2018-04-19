EOH to trim the number of executive directors on its board

"It’s also about ensuring we’ve got the right skills on the board and that it’s the strategic sounding board that we need it to be, and about providing the appropriate governance and oversight function."

Mayet said there had been too little time to announce the board changes before its annual general meeting (AGM) last Thursday, when shareholders voted heavily against a number of director appointments. Fund manager Nick Crail said Ashburton Investments had voted against certain board appointments even though all directors were adequately qualified for their positions, as "we would like more independent representation on the board".

Mayet said the group would review its remuneration policy after shareholders demanded more clarity on key performance indicators. The remuneration policy was approved by 55.8% of shareholders present.

Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa said he had voted against the remuneration policy, as it did not adequately incentivise the management to focus on maximising investor returns.

Mayet said EOH had asked shareholders for additions to the remuneration policy that would be included in the next iteration of the policy document.

Given that EOH’s shares are now worth about a fifth of what they were about 18 months ago, some shareholders voted against the management’s authority to issue fresh shares.

Mayet said EOH would be "very circumspect when we issue shares". It had "slowed down on acquisitions" and would fund future deals with a lower ratio of stock.

The unusually large proportions of votes against numerous resolutions last week and a fake news article that claimed EOH executives were implicated in a bribery case caused the group’s shares to slide more than 17% in the days following the AGM.

Mayet said EOH had taken "a very strong legal position" against the publications that ran the story. "This has happened far too often over the past 12 months… This time we decided we’re going to be very firm and we got them to retract it. It’s a nonsense story, quite frankly, and it’s very clear that it was planted for some agenda."

