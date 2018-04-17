Car dealer CMH pays bigger dividend, after strong profit performance across the group

Shareholders of vehicle dealer chain Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) will receive a R1.15 final dividend, which with its 61c interim dividend takes the total for the year to end-February to R1.76, a nearly 14% increase on the prior year’s R1.55.

"Looking back, the past six years have been challenging yet rewarding. The group has achieved 18.5% compound growth in headline earnings per share, and a 24.5% growth in dividends," CMH CEO Jebb McIntosh said in the results statement released on Tuesday.

"This is a record of which I am proud, and which has not been matched by many JSE companies."

The group managed to grow net profit by more than 25% to R247m, on revenue that grew 3.4% to R10.6bn.

"Particularly pleasing during the current year is that the profit improvement has been contributed to by each of the group’s operating segments and, within motor retail, by each of the new sales, used sales, workshops and parts departments," McIntosh said.