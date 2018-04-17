Car dealer CMH pays bigger dividend, after strong profit performance across the group
CMH achieved 11.8% growth in new cars sales, beating the national average of 0.4% growth after three years of decline
Shareholders of vehicle dealer chain Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) will receive a R1.15 final dividend, which with its 61c interim dividend takes the total for the year to end-February to R1.76, a nearly 14% increase on the prior year’s R1.55.
"Looking back, the past six years have been challenging yet rewarding. The group has achieved 18.5% compound growth in headline earnings per share, and a 24.5% growth in dividends," CMH CEO Jebb McIntosh said in the results statement released on Tuesday.
"This is a record of which I am proud, and which has not been matched by many JSE companies."
The group managed to grow net profit by more than 25% to R247m, on revenue that grew 3.4% to R10.6bn.
"Particularly pleasing during the current year is that the profit improvement has been contributed to by each of the group’s operating segments and, within motor retail, by each of the new sales, used sales, workshops and parts departments," McIntosh said.
Two of CMH’s dealerships were affected by General Motors’ decision to close its operations in SA among other countries.
"On the positive side, I believe that Nissan will be the principal beneficiary of the GM departure, and this will benefit the group, which has seven Nissan outlets," McIntosh said.
CMH’s GM dealerships managed to retain their Opel and Isuzu franchises, and the ongoing parts and servicing requirements of the remaining GM customer base.
"This will enable the dealerships to be restructured in an orderly fashion to remain profitable."
McIntosh said the trend of South Africans buying used rather than new cars had reversed during the reporting period.
CMH achieved an 11.8% growth in new cars sales, beating the national average of 0.4% growth after three years of decline.
Though South Africans are buying more new cars, they are going for cheaper models. CMH said sales of its luxury brands Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo declined by 8.1%, taking their sales drop over three years to a third.
One reason South Africans were buying new rather than used cars was that parts supply shortages had made maintaining old cars less affordable, CMH said.
"The industry does not have reliable statistics for the level of national used vehicle sales. However, business levels at the major vehicle finance banks indicate a decline of about 3%. In comparison, group unit sales rose 6.3% from its continuing operations," McIntosh said.
CMH’s car rental arm, First Car Rental, has grown to contribute 19% of the group’s profit, from 6% when it was launched a decade ago.
