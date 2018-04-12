Companies / Retail & Consumer

Verimark shares soar after buoyant trading statement

12 April 2018 - 12:47 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Marketer Verimark’s share price jumped 26% to R1.02 on Thursday after it issued an upbeat trading statement.

Verimark said it expected to report on May 22 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February grew between 22.8% and 42.8%, from the prior year’s 24c.

The retailer said its pre-tax profit would be between R43m and R50.4m, an increase of up to 35% from the prior year’s R37.5m.

Verimark said it had benefited from the stronger rand along with the "introduction of a greater number of exceptional products, [which] contributed to improved sales and profits".

"Review of stock levels as well as improved ranging of more products within core retailers contributed to improved sales during the festive season and the second half of the financial year. Improved stock management assisted in meeting stock requirements," the company said in the trading statement.

MARC HASENFUSS: The tricky nature of family-controlled businesses

Sometimes the second (or third) generation of family leaders doesn’t have the same hunger as the founding members
Opinion
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
3.
McKinsey and Trillian to pay back Eskom R1.6bn
Companies / Financial Services
4.
JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies
5.
Christo Wiese says the €325m Steinhoff paid him ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.