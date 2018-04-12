Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shock and disbelief as dutch base gets Christo Wiese off the hook

Steinhoff stuns investors and corporate governance analysts with confirmation that it prepaid Wiese €325m just before it collapsed

12 April 2018 - 05:44 ANN CROTTY
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The benefits of registering Steinhoff in Holland became apparent once more as it emerged on Wednesday that Christo Wiese’s egregious self-dealing does not represent a contravention of Dutch company law.

On Tuesday, Steinhoff stunned investors and corporate governance analysts when it confirmed media reports that the company had prepaid Wiese €325m during October and November 2017 for Shoprite shares, just weeks before Steinhoff collapsed.

Unlike South African company law, there is no provision in the Dutch law requiring oversight of the provision of loans or financial assistance to directors. Section 45 of the South African Companies Act requires a board resolution and also requires that shareholders agree to any payments made to directors.

Dutch law allows companies to make loans to their directors and merely requires that the management board approves the loan.

In addition, the Steinhoff articles of association do not deem a loan to a director to represent a conflict of interest.

A Dutch legal expert said it was staggering that someone in Wiese’s position was able to conduct these sorts of transactions with the company.

Christo Wiese says the €325m Steinhoff paid him was for Shoprite-Star merger

Steinhoff has said the payments breached governance procedures, dragging the billionaire deeper into the Steinhoff crisis
Companies
21 hours ago

Steinhoff’s Wiese payments did not follow proper processes

The embattled global retailer saw its stocks plunge by as much as 25% in Frankfurt as PwC continues to investigate its accounting irregularities
Companies
1 day ago

Wiese selling off stake in underperforming fund

The retail tycoon says his investment in Texton real estate trust is unnecessary
Companies
3 days ago

Steinhoff director defends remuneration largesse

Taxpayers will ultimately end up on the hook for former CEO Markus Jooste’s misdeeds
Companies
8 days ago

