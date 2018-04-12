Companies / Retail & Consumer

‘Listeria hysteria’ pushes pig farmers to the brink

SA’s pork industry is losing about R45m a week, putting the viability of small-scale farmers in doubt, while the processed meat industry is losing up to R800m a month

12 April 2018 - 10:28 Tanya Steenkamp
Picture: REUTERS

SA’s pork industry is losing about R45m a week thanks to “listeria hysteria”‚ and experts warn that many small-scale pig farmers will not survive the plunge in demand for pork.

South African Meat Processors Association chairman Arnold Prinsloo said about 2‚000 jobs had already been shed at processing plants.

“Enterprise had 300 people laid off; another large company laid off 150. A process plant in the Free State laid off 200 people and in Durban a plant laid off about 300 workers. Then there are a lot of small guys who have shed jobs.”

According to him‚ listeriosis has cost the processed meat industry R800m a month.

