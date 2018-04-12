Companies / Retail & Consumer

JSE wants Steinhoff to say if it breached listing rules

12 April 2018 - 17:46 Janice Kew
Andre Visser. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The JSE is in talks with Steinhoff International to determine whether the furniture retailer breached any of its listing rules.

The bourse will also be in contact with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where Steinhoff has a primary listing, to bring to its attention various media articles involving the retailer, GM of issuer regulation at the JSE Andre Visser said in an e-mailed response on Thursday.

It also wanted to establish whether there were any breaches of the German bourse’s rules and what the market was doing about it, he said.

Steinhoff, which has lost more than 90% of its value since being engulfed in an accounting scandal in early December, said on Tuesday that payments made to former chairperson Christo Wiese in October and November did not follow correct disclosure or governance procedures.

The billionaire, Steinhoff’s largest shareholder, denied he did anything wrong when receiving the payments totaling €325m.

The JSE’s talks with Steinhoff were earlier reported by Business Insider.

Sale of Star shares nets Steinhoff almost R4bn

The embattled retailer sold 6% of its subsidiary via an accelerated book-build at a small discount to Wednesday’s closing price
9 hours ago

What’s Steinhoff really worth now?

The furniture retailer has raised some cash recently, but analysts says it’s impossible to discern what Steinhoff is really worth
9 hours ago

Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo Wiese off the hook

Steinhoff stuns investors and corporate governance analysts with confirmation  that it prepaid Wiese €325m just before it collapsed
12 hours ago

GT Ferreira, farm workers lose R1bn in Steinhoff collapse

The value of investment by Tokara BEE Trust and employees’ trust drops to R34.4m from R714m
2 days ago

