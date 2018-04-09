Owner of Denny, Goldcrest and other brands to list on JSE

The owner of Denny mushrooms, Lancewood cheeses, and local representative of Robertsons spices is considering listing on the JSE.

Fast moving consumer goods holding company Libstar said on Monday it is looking to raise R1.5bn by placing shares.

The group said the brands it owns include Lancewood, Cape Herb and Spice, Elvin, Cook 'n Bake, Denny, Goldcrest, Slimsy and

Cani.

Brands it licences include Robertsons, Safari, Weigh-Less and Chamonix.

It also manufacturers private label food for the major retailers: W for Woolworths, Freshline for Spar, Crystal Valley for Shoprite Checkers and PnP for Pick n Pay.

It represents Kiri, Arla, Bel, Laughing Cow, Act II, Lurpak, Tabasco, Kikkoman and Maille in SA.

Subject to market conditions, the company will list in the nine-member food products category of the market, competing with established players such as Tiger Brands and AVI.

Libstar said that before the listing it would conclude a black economic empowerment (BEE) deal that would establish an employee share trust, as well as a trust aimed at developing black-owned businesses within the group’s value chain.

The company is targeting a free float of at least 40% when it goes public, but the date of the listing has not yet been set.

Currently, APEF Pacific Mauritius owns 70.93% of the shares, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) 19.36% and Libstar management 9.71%.

"The decision to embark upon a JSE listing is an exciting step in the next phase of Libstar’s development and growth story," said Andries van Rensburg, co-founder and CEO.

"The capital that we raise from the listing will support our growth prospects and allow us to, amongst other things, invest further in our categories and manufacturing facilities."