Shoprite announces resignation of long-serving chief financial officer

Retailer Shoprite said on Thursday that chief financial officer Marius Bosman would step down from his position after the completion of financial accounts for the year to end-June.

Bosman will be replaced by current deputy general manager of group finance Anton de Bruyn, a chartered accountant who has been with Shoprite for 15 years.

Bosman will continue to be involved as a consultant, with De Bruyn to act as chief financial officer designate for the next three months. Ultimately, he will be appointed as an executive director on July 2. Bosman will also be retained in a consultant role.

"The audit and risk committee has considered the experience and expertise of Mr de Bruyn and supports his appointment," Shoprite said in a statement.

"The board is confident that his appointment will add significant value to the financial governance and strategic initiatives of Shoprite Holdings," the company said in its statement.