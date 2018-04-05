Let directors reward themselves, Steinhoff tells shareholders

"They believe that these matters should be left to a newly constituted supervisory board which will be appointed at the AGM, and specifically its remuneration committee, to resolve at an appropriate time in the future."

Besides asking shareholders to allow the directors to decide their own remuneration policy after the AGM, Steinhoff also defended its decision to re-appoint Johan van Zyl, Steve Booysen and Heather Sonn as supervisory board members.

"It is crucial for the company and its shareholders that there is continuity in these roles until such time as the stability of the group is reasonably assured," the company said in its statement.

Steinhoff also defended its decision to keep Deloitte as its accountants, even though forensic accountants PwC has found the financial statements signed off by Deloitte going back at least three years now have to be restated.

"Steinhoff is not opposed to the rotation of auditors, but believes the continuation of Deloitte as auditor until the end of the current financial year in September 2018 is essential," the company said.

“There has been a lot of adverse comment and criticism about these proposals, much of it based on a misunderstanding of what was being proposed and why the supervisory board felt the payments were warranted,” Steinhoff acting chair Sonn said in a media release on Thursday morning.

“The proposed remuneration was determined with reference to competitors and peer companies as well as considering the need to retain and attract supervisory directors in light of the company’s situation.”