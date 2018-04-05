Exclusive Books CEO ends chapter

Benjamin Trisk, widely credited with saving SA’s book-selling industry as CEO of Exclusive Books, has elected to leave the country’s largest bookstore chain after reaching an "amicable settlement" with the board.

At the heart of his departure was a breakdown in the relationship among shareholders, said Trisk.

He is largely bound by a confidentiality agreement in terms of the settlement. The company was profitable, Trisk said.

Exclusive Books is majority owned by Global Capital, an investment banking and private equity firm operating in SA and Australia. David Vinokur is CEO of the firm.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Exclusive Books chairman Mark Barnes said the company recognised the contribution Trisk had made to the "re-engineering of the Exclusive Books business and brand".

When news of Trisk’s suspension first broke in February, book publishers were undivided in their support of him, saying he had had a tremendous positive influence on book-selling in SA.

Trisk’s departure was a "great sadness" to Jacana Media, publishing director Bridget Impey said on Wednesday.

"There will be a great gap left in the book-selling world. He gave it the shot in the arm that we all needed," she said. While Impey admitted she and Trisk often butted heads, she described him as the "maverick bookseller" the industry needed.