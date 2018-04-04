Grand Parade shares fall sharply on news of CEO’s departure

Grand Parade Investments’ share price fell 4.7% to R2.22 on Wednesday morning, after it said CEO Tasneem Karriem had left the company on Monday.

Grand Parade said in Wednesday’s statement that executive chairman Hassen Adams would double as acting CEO until a replacement was appointed.

"The board wishes to thank Ms Karriem for her significant contribution and hediligence to the GPI group during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours," the statement said.

Karriem was appointed Grand Parade’s CEO in June 2017, filling a vacancy created in March 2017, when the South African franchiser of US fast-food chains Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins announced that Alan Keet had switched roles.

Grand Parade said Keet had switched roles to CEO of its food division and stepped down from its board.

But in June, when it announced Karriem’s appointment as CEO, it said finance director Dylan Pienaar was switching roles to CEO of its food division, without saying whether Keet had resigned or had been reassigned.

In November, Grand Parade announced Pienaar was leaving the company.

Grand Parade has been battling a shareholder revolt, with nearly 40% voting against its remuneration policy.