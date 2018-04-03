Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff told its Hemisphere portfolio worth €1.1bn less than estimated

03 April 2018 - 19:28 Victoria Bryan and Tanisha Heiberg
Berlin/Johannesburg — Steinhoff suffered a fresh blow on Tuesday after a real estate specialist put the value of a portfolio holding a major part of its property assets at €1.1bn less than previously estimated.

Steinhoff, which has more than 40 retail brands including Conforama, Poundland and Mattress Firm, faces a fight for survival after in December admitting accounting irregularities, wiping about 85% off its market value and throwing it into a liquidity crisis.

The company said it was likely that the book value of its Hemisphere portfolio, which holds about 140 property assets, was lower than it had previously estimated following a valuation by CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

Steinhoff had valued the portfolio at €2.2bn, but CBRE put it at €1.1bn, Steinhoff said in a statement. "The company will consider CBRE’s valuations in detail and will work with its auditors to determine the consolidated net book value of the Hemisphere portfolio for the purposes of publication of the company’s consolidated financial statements for 2017," it said.

Hemisphere’s properties include stores, warehouses and offices across Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Britain and eastern Europe.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Steinhoff hearing to keep chipping away despite firm’s arsenal

Tiptoeing through a variety of regulatory jurisdictions will make it hard to pin down contraventions, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
16 hours ago

Steinhoff report has little substance, Hawks claim

Finance committee says it is 'worrying' that Steinhoff management appears to have cynically submitted a report to the Hawks on the eve of their ...
Companies
5 days ago

Thanks but no thanks, Steinhoff chiefs reply

Shareholders who have lost money might not be happy with it, but Jooste has rights in terms of the Constitution
Companies
5 days ago

ROB ROSE: Audit angst for Deloitte

Four years after African Bank’s collapse, the hearing into Deloitte’s role begins
Opinion
5 days ago

Hawks damn Steinhoff report as ‘malicious compliance’

The finance committee chair said it was ‘worrying’ that Steinhoff seemed to have cynically submitted the report on the eve of their ...
Companies
6 days ago

FSB investigates four cases related to Steinhoff

The Financial Services Board is investigating cases related to alleged irregularities committed by the embattled retailer
Companies
6 days ago

