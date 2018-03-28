Hawks damn Steinhoff report as ‘malicious compliance’
The head of the Hawks commercial crime unit has slammed a report submitted by Steinhoff management as lacking in substance and "malicious".
The damning indictment by Major-General Alfred Khana was made during a presentation to a joint hearing on the troubled global retailing group held by four parliamentary committees.
Finance committee chair Yunus Carrim said it was "worrying" that Steinhoff management appeared to have cynically submitted a report to the Hawks on the eve of their appearance before the committees in January.
Steinhoff management has not reported a criminal case to the Hawks but merely submitted a section 34 report under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which requires those in a position of authority, such as boards of directors, to report suspicions of theft, forgery, uttering or fraud.
"When I saw this report I was livid because [it] is nothing. This is malicious compliance at the utmost. This report does not even say this person did that wrong. Everything is going to be reported [sic]," Khana told MPs. He could not fathom the purpose of the report, which was submitted by the head of the audit committee Steve Booysen. He nearly negated it, repeating, "because it is nothing".
Khana said the Hawks were in the process of getting a detailed statement from Booysen.
Steinhoff’s legal representative Rob Driman of Werksmans said the report to the Hawks had not been cynical. He sought to stress there was no open-and-shut case to be handed over to the Hawks for prosecution and that the investigation was an evolving one. "There is nothing cynical about the approach," he insisted.
The Hawks are investigating three matters relating to Steinhoff, which Khana said would ultimately involve fraud and misrepresentation that had led to the loss of billions for investors. But Khana said there was no inkling of a suspect yet as there was nothing pointing to anybody. Complainants who had laid charges so far had done so on the basis of media reports.
The investigation will be assisted by the findings of the PwC probe into accounting irregularities.
Two cases have been reported, one in Stellenbosch and one in Sandton. So far, one interested party had made a statement and Khana anticipated that a "flood" of such statements would come in the future.
Khana said the Hawks were working through Interpol to engage with the law-enforcement agencies of Germany and Holland. They would also look at the foundation of the class action in the Netherlands as this would point to the wrongs that were committed. He said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had assigned three prosecutors to work with the Hawks on the cases. In the coming weeks, the Hawks would redraft its investigation plan, which would provide some idea of its timeline.
In a statement, the chairs of the four parliamentary committees referred to Khana’s claim that the Steinhoff case opened against Markus Jooste on the eve of the first parliamentary briefing on January 31 was little more than "malicious compliance" and contained little of substance.
"We suspected then that Steinhoff had rushed to open the case because they had to appear before our committees. However, Steinhoff’s lawyers denied this and said they are co-operating with the Hawks. In any case, while recognising the complexities of the case we have urged Steinhoff to fully co-operate with the Hawks and for the Hawks to process the case expeditiously."
