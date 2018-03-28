Hawks damn Steinhoff report as ‘malicious compliance’

The head of the Hawks commercial crime unit has slammed a report submitted by Steinhoff management as lacking in substance and "malicious".

The damning indictment by Major-General Alfred Khana was made during a presentation to a joint hearing on the troubled global retailing group held by four parliamentary committees.

Finance committee chair Yunus Carrim said it was "worrying" that Steinhoff management appeared to have cynically submitted a report to the Hawks on the eve of their appearance before the committees in January.

Steinhoff management has not reported a criminal case to the Hawks but merely submitted a section 34 report under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which requires those in a position of authority, such as boards of directors, to report suspicions of theft, forgery, uttering or fraud.

"When I saw this report I was livid because [it] is nothing. This is malicious compliance at the utmost. This report does not even say this person did that wrong. Everything is going to be reported [sic]," Khana told MPs. He could not fathom the purpose of the report, which was submitted by the head of the audit committee Steve Booysen. He nearly negated it, repeating, "because it is nothing".