As class action lawyer Richard Spoor prepares to sue Tiger Brands for hundreds of millions of rand‚ he claims listeriosis survivors need medical treatment and cannot access it.

Spoor wants Tiger Brands to help with victims’ medical costs.

Baby Theto survived listeriosis‚ unlike 76 other babies the disease killed‚ but the four-month-old now has a shunt in her head to drain fluid.

According to Spoor‚ the child has spent much of her life in hospital fighting listeroisis-induced meningitis and sepsis. Her brain is now swollen.

Spoor said he was hoping Tiger Brands would step up and pay for medical expenses in the meantime.

