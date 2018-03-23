Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger must pay listeriosis survivors’ medical costs, says class action lawyer Richard Spoor

23 March 2018 - 09:57 Katharine Child
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

As class action lawyer Richard Spoor prepares to sue Tiger Brands for hundreds of millions of rand‚ he claims listeriosis survivors need medical treatment and cannot access it.

Spoor wants Tiger Brands to help with victims’ medical costs.

Baby Theto survived listeriosis‚ unlike 76 other babies the disease killed‚ but the four-month-old now has a shunt in her head to drain fluid.

According to Spoor‚ the child has spent much of her life in hospital fighting listeroisis-induced meningitis and sepsis. Her brain is now swollen.

Spoor said he was hoping Tiger Brands would step up and pay for medical expenses in the meantime.

Imports of food products from Brazil shut down amid safety check scandal

Reports of arrests and claims of corruption and evasion of food safety at a leading South American producer tip off officials
National
1 day ago

Food outlets suffer as consumers go hungry rather than risk getting listeriosis

Polony and vienna manufacturer Tiger Brands recalls at least 3,700 metric tons of meat — but 183 people have already died after being exposed ...
National
3 days ago

RCL Foods’ Wolwehoek plant has listeria strain that may still pose risk, Aaron Motsoaledi says

The Tiger Brands unit says the factory is free of the ST6 strain of listeria, responsible for the current outbreak, but the health minister says it ...
Companies
3 days ago

Cost of listeriosis crisis mounts for Tiger Brands

The company recalls value-added products from its Pretoria facility and sets aside R425m for class-action case
Companies
4 days ago

