Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev to build $100m brewery in Tanzania

20 March 2018 - 12:00 Samuel Gebre
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS

Nairobi — Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to build a $100m brewery in Tanzania as the world’s biggest beer maker steps up investment in Africa to meet booming demand.

The plans for a facility in Dodoma, the East African nation’s capital, were agreed following a meeting between President John Magufuli and Ricardo Tadeu, AB InBev’s head of Africa. The company is also building a brewery in Nigeria, and said earlier this month that the continent was among its fastest-growing territories.

Bloomberg

AB InBev executives have a reason to toast

But if it cannot persuade more people to drink more of its beer, it will eventually run out of earnings road
Companies
7 days ago

JAMIE CARR: AB InBev hops to it

When you produce a third of the world’s beer, you carry a weighty responsibility in terms of planetary festivity
Opinion
12 days ago

Beer party era could be over for AB Inbev

Brewing giant hopes for growth in Africa and Asia as major markets in US and Brazil begin to feel saturated
Money & Investing
12 days ago

Liquor ad ban could hurt new brands

Decline in overall sales would cut government revenue
Business
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe dashes industry hopes of Mining ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Audit regulator sinks its teeth into its biggest ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Star overpowers minorities’ pushback at first ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cost of listeriosis crisis mounts for Tiger Brands
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Liberty 2 Degrees invests R400m in Midlands Mall ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

AB InBev share price rallies on SAB tie-up, Brazil growth
Companies / Retail & Consumer

The battle of the beers in Brazil as Heineken takes on Anheuser-Busch InBev
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.