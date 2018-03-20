AB InBev to build $100m brewery in Tanzania

Nairobi — Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to build a $100m brewery in Tanzania as the world’s biggest beer maker steps up investment in Africa to meet booming demand.

The plans for a facility in Dodoma, the East African nation’s capital, were agreed following a meeting between President John Magufuli and Ricardo Tadeu, AB InBev’s head of Africa. The company is also building a brewery in Nigeria, and said earlier this month that the continent was among its fastest-growing territories.

Bloomberg