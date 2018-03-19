RCL Foods’ Wolwehoek plant has listeria strain that may still pose risk, Aaron Motsoaledi says

SA is confronting the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak on record, with 978 cases and 183 deaths since January 2017. Although 92% of the isolates recovered from patients were ST6, at least another 19 disease-causing strains have been identified, Motsoaledi said.

The ST6 strain was discovered at Tiger Brands’s Enterprise Foods unit in Polokwane, which has been closed.

On Friday RCL Foods issued a statement saying a French laboratory had confirmed the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ findings that there was no ST6 Listeria monocytogenes in its Wolwehoek factory.

"But this is not the point," Motsoaledi said. "The results shared by RCL Foods do not in any way change the fact that listeria was found in its Wolwehoek production facility, from several areas … including post-production areas, which are a risk for product contamination."

A total of 14% of the environmental samples (28 out of 201) taken from the plant tested positive for listeria. At this stage, the Department of Health only had the results of culture tests. The results of whole genome sequencing tests are expected during the course of this week, Motsoaledi said.

The minister emphasised that the current listeriosis outbreak was confined to ready-to-eat meat products and did not relate to frozen or fresh chicken.

RCL recalled polony products from its Wolwehoek plant, which remained closed.