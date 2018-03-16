Companies / Retail & Consumer

Wolwehoek polony factory is listeria-free, RCL Foods says

16 March 2018 - 11:24 Robert Laing
Damage done: A worker walks past polony products after they were removed from the shelves of a Pick n Pay outlet in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
Damage done: A worker walks past polony products after they were removed from the shelves of a Pick n Pay outlet in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS

RCL Foods’ Wolwehoek polony plant in the Free State has been cleared as a suspect in listeria deaths by tests done by a French laboratory.

RCL, which was created by the merger of Rainbow Chicken and Foodcorp in 2013, said in a statement on Friday morning that the ST6 listeria strain blamed for more than 180 deaths had not been found in its factory.

"Tests conducted by an independent laboratory in France, which is considered to be a leading expert in this field, have shown that the plant is clear of the ST6 listeria strain," RCL Foods said.

After nine children were admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital with febrile gastroenteritis on January 12, environmental health practitioners inspected a crèche and found polony from Tiger Brands and RCL, thought to be responsible.

On March 9, Tiger Brands issued a statement saying the Department of Health had confirmed the presence of the ST6 strain of listeria in the Polokwane factory of its subsidiary, Enterprise Foods.

"Rainbow polony products from the Wolwehoek plant were recalled as a precautionary measure and the plant has been temporarily closed. The recall does not affect any other RCL Foods facilities or products, including fresh and frozen Rainbow chicken," Friday’s statement said.

Expert calls for co-operation in listeriosis probe

A leading meat scientist warns the bacteria could have been introduced into factories from another source
National
8 hours ago

Health minister expects more listeria infections

Aaron Motsoaledi also warns that new infections are likely in the Southern African region, with Namibia already reporting one case
National
21 hours ago

ROB ROSE: The problem with Tiger Brands

How is it that the food company’s rivals, like AVI, don’t seem to always find themselves in the dock for apparently breaking the rules?
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares ‘would be snapped up’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
End of an era: Old Mutual set for split
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual split heralds end of an era
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Vele withdraws its challenge to VBS curatorship
Companies / Financial Services
5.
White business must do more, says property mogul ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Expert calls for co-operation in listeriosis probe
National

Health minister expects more listeria infections
National / Health

ROB ROSE: The problem with Tiger Brands
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.