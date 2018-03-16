Wolwehoek polony factory is listeria-free, RCL Foods says

RCL Foods’ Wolwehoek polony plant in the Free State has been cleared as a suspect in listeria deaths by tests done by a French laboratory.

RCL, which was created by the merger of Rainbow Chicken and Foodcorp in 2013, said in a statement on Friday morning that the ST6 listeria strain blamed for more than 180 deaths had not been found in its factory.

"Tests conducted by an independent laboratory in France, which is considered to be a leading expert in this field, have shown that the plant is clear of the ST6 listeria strain," RCL Foods said.

After nine children were admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital with febrile gastroenteritis on January 12, environmental health practitioners inspected a crèche and found polony from Tiger Brands and RCL, thought to be responsible.

On March 9, Tiger Brands issued a statement saying the Department of Health had confirmed the presence of the ST6 strain of listeria in the Polokwane factory of its subsidiary, Enterprise Foods.

"Rainbow polony products from the Wolwehoek plant were recalled as a precautionary measure and the plant has been temporarily closed. The recall does not affect any other RCL Foods facilities or products, including fresh and frozen Rainbow chicken," Friday’s statement said.