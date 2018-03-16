Companies / Retail & Consumer

Star quick to distance itself from the Steinhoff name and scandal

16 March 2018 - 14:05 Janice Kew and John Bowker
STAR chairperson, Jayendra Naidoo. Picture: SUPPLIED
STAR chairperson, Jayendra Naidoo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Few can honestly claim to have never been embarrassed by their parents.

Yet for Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), there’s more at stake than just an awkward silence when an outdated remark falls flat. The continent’s biggest seller of clothing was left mortified in December, when majority shareholder Steinhoff International Holdings reported accounting wrongdoing that wiped 90% off the parent company’s market value.

Star was initially dragged down by the panic that ensued from the revelations, plunging more than 30% in two days. The reputation risk was compounded by Steinhoff’s announcement that Star had agreed to gradually repay R16bn of debt to shore up its parent’s liquidity. However, the stock has since clawed back more than half the deficit as investors acknowledge its own 2017 financials have been audited and are apparently untainted by the scandal.

Now the Cape Town-based retailer is trying to distance itself further from Steinhoff International.

Chairperson Jayendra Naidoo is considering a name change and overseeing a hunt for new non-executive directors that have no connection whatsoever with Steinhoff. At an airport hotel in Cape Town on Thursday, he stressed to shareholders that Star is independent and wants a board that represents all investors, even though Naidoo himself was previously on Steinhoff’s payroll. Before the accounting scandal broke, Star shared six directors with its parent company and "was very much an offspring", Naidoo said.

Steinhoff, which owns chains including Mattress Firm in the US and Conforama in France, spun off the Star operations into a newly listed entity in September. At the time, CEO Markus Jooste — who has since quit and been referred to an anti-corruption police unit — said the move was to give investors a choice of retail operations in developed or emerging markets. Star’s stock surged 20% from its listing until its parent’s crisis.

Star’s first move was to announce the departure of CEO Ben La Grange, who was Steinhoff’s chief financial officer during the years the alleged wrongdoing took place. He was replaced by chief operating officer Leon Lourens, an alumnus of clothing chain Pep, which Steinhoff bought from billionaire Christo Wiese in 2015. Naidoo quit the Steinhoff board in January.

At the Thursday AGM, Lourens joined his chairperson in highlighting Star’s independence. Since January, the company’s investor relations team has moved from Steinhoff’s offices in picturesque Stellenbosch to Parow, a non-descript Cape Town suburb where Pep was headquartered and where Wiese still works.

"The events of the past few months have been quite eventful and interesting to say the least," Lourens said. "One can almost not imagine that so much has happened in such a short space of time for a newly listed company. It’s been quite challenging and dominated by events that have very little, if anything, to do with retail."

Steinhoff Africa shares rose 0.9% to R22 by the close in Johannesburg, valuing the company at R75.9bn.

Bloomberg

Rapid action against Steinhoff is ‘the right move’

Head of the Dutch Investors Association says he is ‘incredulous’ that PwC is only in the preliminary stages of an investigation
Companies
11 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff investors voted to absolve directors of liability

The group’s annual report warns: ‘Information can no longer be relied on’
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff curse haunts Star

Moody’s downgrade of Steinhoff looms over Star and its Pepkor division, with heavyweight brands Pep and Ackermans
Money & Investing
22 days ago

Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air

Steinhoff faces a litany of risks, most notably class action lawsuits, warns analyst
Companies
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares ‘would be snapped up’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Persistent Eskom brings fresh charges against ...
Companies / Energy
3.
End of an era: Old Mutual set for split
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual split heralds end of an era
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Vele withdraws its challenge to VBS curatorship
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old-style firms with a finger in every pie are a thing of the ...
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Old Mutual untying knots ahead of complex demerger and new ...
Opinion / Columnists

Steinhoff sells chunk of KAP stake
Companies / Retail & Consumer

STUART THEOBALD: Jooste’s obsession with maintaining Steinhoff illusion drove ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.