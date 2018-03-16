CLASS ACTION
Rapid action against Steinhoff is ‘the right move’
Armand Kersten, head of European relations at the Dutch Investors Association (VEB), said he believed it was appropriate to have promptly initiated legal action against Steinhoff, as it ensured the members of the board were under pressure to address the problems.
VEB, a Hague-based not-for-profit organisation, launched its class action case against Steinhoff in February after signalling its intent on December 7.
"We are aware of the PwC investigation and realise it is incredibly complicated, but at times it seems the company is doing whatever it can to drag things out."
He described as "incredulous" the recent comment by Steinhoff chairwoman Heather Sonn that PwC was in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Kersten said he could only speculate that the board members wanted time to work out how to deal with the situation.
Kersten and VEB colleagues will be visiting SA next week to establish "partnership relations" with institutional investors keen to participate in VEB’s class action against Steinhoff.
"We have been in close contact with a number of institutions over the past few months. We think it’s important to meet them and possibly other interested parties."
Tomas Arons, a professor of law at Utrecht University, said there is a significant advantage to taking action against Steinhoff under Dutch law.
"When a company has issued misleading statements in their accounts or in their prospectus there is a reverse burden of proof on the company to prove it was not misleading."
Steinhoff has withdrawn its annual accounts dating back to 2015 and has said they will be restated when the PwC investigation is completed.
Kersten dismissed suggestions the supervisory board had dispensed with its responsibilities by appointing a legal firm to investigate allegations about the accounting treatment of Steinhoff’s 50% stake in European furniture retailer POCO.
He said that although Dutch law provided for the speediest class action route, it could still take two to three years to get the first judgment in the case.
VEB is hoping to accelerate the matter.
"Perhaps even before there is a judgment, Steinhoff will be persuaded to reach a settlement," said Kersten.
VEB aims to strengthen the position of investors. It has its own in-house lawyers and has a solid track record litigating class actions on behalf of investors.
It charges no upfront costs to shareholders but does levy a 9% success fee.
