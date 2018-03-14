Steinhoff — too big for vulture investors to ignore

London/Johannesburg — Steinhoff International may look like a non-starter for most investors: its former CEO Markus Jooste is under investigation for fraud and the new managers still can’t explain what went wrong. Then there’s the matter of what happened to $5bn in cash.

Yet buyers have piled in.

Hedge funds now hold most of Steinhoff’s €3.5bn of bonds and more than €1.5bn of bank loans and private debt, according to four people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Their bet: a global retailer with businesses on four continents must have enough assets to offset losses they still don’t know about. What’s more, such fat targets don’t come around often enough for distressed-debt specialists to let Steinhoff go without taking a bite.

"If you are a big distressed-debt fund, then you must buy it, even if it’s little more than a blind punt," Louis Gargour, owner of London-based credit fund LNG Capital, who says Steinhoff’s finances were too opaque and complex for him to touch. "There are few opportunities as big as Steinhoff out there."

Steinhoff cratered on December 6 after acknowledging financial irregularities. Its stock plunged more than 90% and in the aftermath the billionaire Christo Wiese quit as chairperson and South African authorities undertook an investigation.

Three months on, even creditors who signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company haven’t obtained material information over the nature of the accounting issues, people familiar with the matter said. In a January 26 meeting in London, they were told to wait for PwC’s forensic analysis, they said. While the company can’t say when the investigation will be over, it will have to come before more than €1bn of loans come due in August, analysts say.