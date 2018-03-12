Companies / Retail & Consumer

Relatively stronger rand lifts AVI

12 March 2018 - 09:22 Andries Mahlangu
Spitz store at Rosebank Mall which is owned by AVI. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Spitz store at Rosebank Mall which is owned by AVI. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Consumer goods group AVI on Monday reported a 7.5% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R3.26, which was in line with its previous guidance.

AVI competes with established players such as Tiger Brands and Pioneer Foods for a share of supermarket shelves, but it also owns fashion brands and a fishing business.

Some of the brands include Five Roses, House of Coffees, Bakers, I&J, Yardley, Lentheric, Spitz, Carvela and Kurt Geiger.

The relatively stronger rand in the six months to end-December helped to alleviate cost pressures, enabling the company to keep selling prices stable, which in turn led to increased volumes in some of the group’s product categories.

Group net profit rose 7.6% to R1.06bn, outpacing revenue that rose 2.3% to R7.30bn.

Food and beverage brands, which incorporate Entyce Beverages, Snackworks and I&J, realised operating profit of R1.05bn, up 8.9% on the year-earlier period.

Fashion brands, which are made up personal care, and foot and apparel businesses, achieved an operating profit of R482.7m, up 7.3% from last year.

AVI expects operating environment to remain challenging heading into second half of the financial year, although it said a stronger rand would provide support.

"We will continue to react quickly to market changes as we pursue the most appropriate balance of price, sales volumes and profit margins for each of our brands."

An interim dividend of R1.75c was declared, up 8% on the year-earlier period.

Unit trusts: sizes to suit all requirements

The mid-cap index is a reliable war horse, beating most general equity funds over time
Investing
7 days ago

Turbulent times for investors in the aviation sector

Things have been going in Comair’s favour, but risks are lurking too, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
10 days ago

Teva surges as Buffett’s Berkshire becomes top shareholder

The world’s biggest generic drug maker benefits from pledge by major US firms to drive down healthcare costs
Companies
24 days ago

Deflation puts a dent in Pioneer Foods’ turnover

But the company says sales volumes picked up, and costs were low, which bodes well for first-half profit
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
VBS, the bank that rescued Zuma, put into ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sinopec and Chevron deal gets green light
Companies / Energy
3.
Stadio confident of hitting profit target
Companies
4.
Investors seek property funds with specialisation
Companies / Property
5.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.