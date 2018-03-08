New Look, Brait’s British retail chain, plans store closures and layoffs

Wiese backed Brait’s bet on the British consumer in 2015 in a £1.9bn deal that put the South African investment heavyweight in the middle of a crowded high street competing with fast-growing online rivals such as ASOS and Boohoo.

Brait wrote down the value of the business to zero in November until its "turnaround strategy has taken shape", saying it remained a committed long-term shareholder.

Tough trading conditions in Britain last week pushed high-profile retailers Toys R Us UK and electronics chain Maplin into administration, a form of creditor protection, putting more than 5,000 jobs at risk.

New Look’s company voluntary arrangement proposal also includes a reduction in rental costs and revised lease terms across 393 stores.

As a result of the shop closures, a maximum of 980 people out of a staff base of 15,300 in Britain would be made redundant, the company said, and all efforts would be made to redeploy staff within the business.

All British stores will remain open as normal during the period of the proposal, until March 21, and New Look’s online sales channel will not be affected.

Earlier in March, IFR reported that the British retailer was seeking to amend the terms on £1.2bn of debt.

In February New Look said its earnings and revenue fell in the three quarters to December as it implemented a turnaround strategy after struggling to compete in the British market.

Prior to Brait, Permira and Apax held the asset for over a decade, an unusually long period for buyout funds.

