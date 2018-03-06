Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Retailers scramble to clear their shelves of ready-to-eat meat

06 March 2018
Customers queue to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Customers queue to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Shoprite have recalled products linked to the listeriosis outbreak as a result of the nationwide recall of identified Enterprise products.

SA’s biggest class action lawsuit could take place if the families of those who were hospitalised and died after contracting the disease decide to sue. What are your rights as a consumer at this point?

Matlou Setati, food safety initiative executive at the Consumer Goods Council of SA, spoke to Business Day TV about the rights of consumers with reference to the listeriosis outbreak.

Matlou Setati from the Consumer Goods Council of SA talks to Business Day TV about the rights of consumers with reference to the listeriosis outbreak

