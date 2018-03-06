WATCH: Retailers scramble to clear their shelves of ready-to-eat meat

Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Shoprite have recalled products linked to the listeriosis outbreak as a result of the nationwide recall of identified Enterprise products.

SA’s biggest class action lawsuit could take place if the families of those who were hospitalised and died after contracting the disease decide to sue. What are your rights as a consumer at this point?

Matlou Setati, food safety initiative executive at the Consumer Goods Council of SA, spoke to Business Day TV about the rights of consumers with reference to the listeriosis outbreak.