Cashbuild reports rare first-half decline

06 March 2018 - 09:53 Andries Mahlangu
Cashbuild sales assistant Moses Mohlala holds up tins of paint. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Cashbuild sales assistant Moses Mohlala holds up tins of paint. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Buildings material retailer Cashbuild on Tuesday reported a rare decline in first-half headline earnings, as higher operating costs and sluggish consumer spending weighed on its performance.

The company, which typically serves home builders and improvers‚ contractors and traders, said headline earnings dropped 8% to R249.34m in the six months end-December.

This marked the first decline in headline earnings since 2013, according to Iress data.

While revenue rose 5% to R5.4bn as Cashbuild added new stores, operating profit slid 10% to R325m and gross margin slipped to 25.1% from 25.1%.

"Despite a 9% growth in number of stores, the severe economic pressures experienced by the man on the street were noticeable in the marginal increase in Cashbuild’s number of customer transactions period-on-period," CEO Werner de Jager said in a statement.

Operating expenses, including new stores, was up 9%, outpacing revenue growth.

The company declared an interim dividend of R4.96 per share, which was down 8% from the year-earlier period.

"Driving top-line revenue growth has been difficult in this environment and hence the need to focus more acutely on inventories and costs," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management.

The share price slumped 11% to R426 in early trade on the JSE, giving the company a market valuation of R10.6bn.

