Jeff Bezos rings in changes on his horizon

Amazon can do the typical Amazon thing and lower prices, probably by incorporating the optional subscription plans for keeping recorded video into the soup of benefits that is a Prime membership.

There’s also a medium-term benefit to adding Ring. Package theft, aka "porch pirates", is a rampant problem in much of the US, one that has required Amazon delivery people to start e-mailing customers photographs of packages left by the front door and which, in the past, has forced the company to restrict same-day delivery from suburbs with high crime rates.

Amazon introduced a home camera and a service called Amazon Key in 2017, which automatically opens doors for verified delivery people. Amazon Key works with so-called "smart locks" made by other companies. Ring doesn’t sell door locks just yet, but you can imagine a day when Amazon owns all the components to make such a service work.

The implications of the Amazon-Ring deal are really interesting to contemplate when we start thinking farther out. We know Amazon wants to deliver groceries. But leaving bags of kale and cartons of milk outside for hours doesn’t work, and many Amazon Fresh subscribers aren’t crazy about accumulating those bulky blue totes filled with dry ice. When Amazon is behind your home security system, your doorbells and door locks, Amazon workers will be able to walk in, unpack the bags and bring the milk right to the refrigerator.

But why stop with groceries?

With its endless appetites, Amazon wants to expand in the massive home-services category, fertile ground for companies like Handy Technologies and Thumbtack.

Imagine sitting at school or in your office and being able to buzz in the cable guy or a plumber after verifying they are who they say they are with live video on your phone. Or we can go even further: The Amazon front door and security system could one day open for your trusted housekeeper, dog-walker or exterminator, and no one else.

To keep growing at 30% a year, Amazon has to start selling us services, not just stuff. The Ring acquisition, with its smart doorbells and security cameras, is another step along that path. Rivals should beware: Amazon’s move into smart home devices is going to give all new meaning to the words "lock in".

Bloomberg