Enterprise withdraws all processed meats and stops their production at two facilities

He said although the National Consumer Commission ordered Enterprise Foods to recall three products‚ the company had decided to be extra vigilant and voluntarily recall all products produced at its facilities in Germiston in Gauteng and Polokwane in Limpopo.

He said food safety remained the company’s priority.

The company had detected low traces of listeria in sample products on February 14 at its Polokwane facility, and had immediately quarantined all those products, according to MacDougall.