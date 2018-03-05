Astral reaps the benefits of low feed costs

Astral Foods expects headline profit to jump by a whopping 410% in the six months to end-March, benefiting from low feed costs and favourable trading conditions.

In a matching period a year ago, the poultry producer encountered abnormally high feed costs, which did not occur in the current period.

In a preliminary trading update on Monday, Astral said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to leap to R18.16 from R3.56 a year ago.

Lower feed costs were a result of SA’s record maize crop in 2017 and a stronger rand, which helped to drag down grain prices.

Maize and soya are primary ingredients in the rearing of the birds.

Astral competes with established players such RCL Foods, although the latter has a more diversified portfolio.

Astral also said no further incidents of bird flu and related costs had been experienced during the summer months, such as those that affected the business in the second half of its 2017 financial year.

Market reception to the trading update was relatively muted, with the share price not moving much from its close on Friday. Still, the share price has had a tremendous run since the second half of 2017, scaling a record R303.99 last week before pulling back to R290.50.