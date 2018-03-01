EU approves €48bn Essilor-Luxottica deal

Paris — The European Commission approved a €48bn merger of Luxottica and Essilor without conditions on Thursday, lifting shares in both.

The proposed tie-up between the Italian company, which owns trademarks such as Ray-Ban and Oakley, and the French eyewear specialist, which sells lenses brand Varilux, is aimed at helping the businesses take advantage of expected strong demand for prescription spectacles and sunglasses.

"We’ve received feedback from nearly 4,000 opticians in a market test in Europe that Essilor and Luxottica would not gain market power to harm competition," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Essilor shares jumped 5%, the announcement coming hours after the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses reported higher sales but weaker profit margins.

The EU approval means Essilor and Luxottica are now waiting for the go-ahead from regulators in the US and China.

Rivals and opticians have voiced concern that the merged entity might persuade opticians to buy eye wear and lenses as a competitive package.

Speaking earlier about progress towards completing the merger, Essilor chief operating officer Laurent Vacherot said: "We are serene." He expected a green light in the US in the coming weeks.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2018. Announcing its annual results, Essilor said it targeted revenue growth of around 4% in 2018. Revenues rose 3.1% on a like-for-like basis to €7.5bn in 2017, partly helped by higher sales in North America.

Higher costs meant a measure of profitability that strips out the cost of sales and operating expenses was 18.2% of revenue in 2017 and is forecast at a minimum of 18.3% in 2018.

That is down from 18.6% in 2016. The company gave few further details.

Below focus

"Key triggers for both companies’ share prices remain deal clearance and news flow from antitrust authorities," Raymond James analysts said in briefing note.

"The full-year 2018 outlook is slightly below our forecasts."

Investors are waiting for news on the management structure of the company that will arise from the merger.

Essilor CEO Hubert Sagnieres, who is set to share powers with Luxottica chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio for an initial three years, said in December that the merged group would appoint a new CEO.

Vacherot said Essilor would keep pursuing its long-running strategy of bolt-on acquisitions in 2018, particularly in China and India.

Luxottica, which has been undergoing a restructuring since 2014, forecast on Monday steady growth in sales and profits this year. Its shares rose 4%.

Reuters