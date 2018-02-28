WATCH: Shoprite’s growing African footprint

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told investors at its results presentation that it would not have considered Kenya five years ago because it was home to three established retailers.

However, things have changed and the Kenyan retail space is in disarray, Nakumatt, once East Africa’s top retailer, filing for bankruptcy.

Shoprite has been in talks with property owners in Kenya to fill the spaces left by Nakumatt and on Tuesday announced that is had secured seven sites and leases as a result. Shoprite plans to open its doors in Kenya by the end of the year.

Engelbrecht spoke to Business Day TV about the retailer’s plans.