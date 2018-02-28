Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Shoprite’s growing African footprint

28 February 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told investors at its results presentation that it would not have considered Kenya five years ago because it was home to three established retailers.

However, things have changed and the Kenyan retail space is in disarray, Nakumatt, once East Africa’s top retailer, filing for bankruptcy.

Shoprite has been in talks with property owners in Kenya to fill the spaces left by Nakumatt and on Tuesday announced that is had secured seven sites and leases as a result. Shoprite plans to open its doors in Kenya by the end of the year.

Engelbrecht spoke to Business Day TV about the retailer’s plans.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s plans

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

MARKET WRAP: JSE higher, led by banks, as market welcomes Cabinet shake-up

‘While a number of appointments to key positions should assist in improving certainty for investors, a rationalisation of the executive to ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Shoprite share hits spectacular high

Like-for-like sales at supermarkets not in South Africa fall  6.4%, which group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht blames on tough conditions in Angola
Companies
16 hours ago

JSE higher following mixed response to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle

Weaker rand fails to boost rand hedges as the local currency falls on the prospect of interest rates in the US rising a number of times this year
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE signals thumbs up to Cabinet shake-up

The favourable sentiment played out in banks in particular, whose fortunes are tied to the local economy
Markets
19 hours ago

Shoprite share reaches a record high

Retailer reports 6.3% rise in sales even though many of its customers face ‘unprecedented financial pressure’ - share price reaches ...
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Alan Pullinger to take over as FirstRand CEO when ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Blame for Trillian mess lies with previous Eskom ...
Companies
5.
Shoprite share hits spectacular high
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.