Christo Wiese basks in Shoprite’s ‘ray of light’ after Steinhoff scandal

His ties with Steinhoff have been less pleasant of late for Wiese, who stepped down as chairperson shortly after the scandal erupted. His stake in the owner of Mattress Firm in the US, Conforama in France and Britain’s Poundland shrank from about 21% to about 6%, after banks sold stock he’d used to secure margin loans. Wiese unloaded shares in Aspen Pharmacare and Brait, as well as Shoprite, to raise cash.

It was a sudden fall from grace for someone who was admired for a golden touch that made him one of SA’s richest men.

"It must be hard to be so unceremoniously dumped" as chairperson, said Graeme Korner, a fund manager at Korner Perspective. "That Wiese was there at the centre of Steinhoff gave many a sense of comfort."

Wiese appeared frustrated in January when MPs in Cape Town asked him how he and the board had missed the alleged fraud. He pointed the finger at management and the "handsomely" paid accountants who failed to spot problems until late 2017, an argument he reiterated in an interview with Bloomberg.

"In any large business, a board has to rely on its executives and on the structures that are in place," Wiese said on February 12. "I just don’t know how you run a business otherwise. I mean, it is a hugely complex company."

Wiese added to that complexity in 2014, when he exchanged Pepkor Holdings, the clothing chain he’d spent his life building, for Steinhoff shares in a $5.7bn deal. In a single stroke he became the largest shareholder and assumed the chairperson’s role a few months later. His son, Jacob, also joined the board, and has since stepped down.