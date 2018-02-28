Companies / Retail & Consumer

About 3,000 people could lose their jobs as Toys R Us in the UK goes into administration

28 February 2018 - 14:18 Alistair Smout
The
The "play lab", an amusement area, is inside the Toys R Us store in Wallkill, New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS

London — Retailer Toys R Us UK has gone into administration, the firm appointed to oversee the process said, putting about 3,000 jobs at risk.

The toy retailer has struggled in the UK in recent years as shoppers increasingly prefer to spend online rather than visit its large, out-of-town stores.

Moorfields Advisory said that all stores were to continue trading until further notice, but that the company had entered administration after an "unsuccessful attempt to sell its business as a going concern".

"We will be conducting an orderly wind-down of the store portfolio over the coming weeks …. We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business," Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said in a statement.

"While this process is likely to affect many Toys R Us staff, whether some or all of the stores will close remains to be decided."

Toys R Us operates more than 100 stores in the UK and also trades as Babies R Us. Moorfields said that the administration did not affect the global operations of Toys R Us outside the UK.

Creditors of the British arm of the chain had backed a restructuring plan in December in a bid to stave off administration.

Reuters

Toys R Us plans to trim US stores to keep trading

The move to shutter about 20% of its US stores comes four months after the world’s largest toy chain filed for protection from its creditors
Companies
1 month ago

Movie tie-ins for toys no longer cut it in the age of streaming

The waning pull of movies and their merchandising, as children look to YouTube and Netflix for entertainment, is bad news for toy makers
Business
1 month ago

Toys R Us aims to exit bankruptcy by reinventing shops with ‘play labs’

Toys R Us has set aside more than $400m out of its $3.1bn in bankruptcy loans for sprucing up its 900 shops over the next three years, with more ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Christo Wiese basks in Shoprite’s ‘ray of light’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Alan Pullinger to take over as FirstRand CEO when ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Toys R Us plans to trim US stores to keep trading
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Movie tie-ins for toys no longer cut it in the age of streaming
Business

Toys R Us aims to exit bankruptcy by reinventing shops with ‘play labs’
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.