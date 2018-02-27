WATCH: RCL Foods benefits from diversity

Poultry producer RCL Foods’ headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled in the six months to end-December to 73.4c.

The jump in earnings was driven largely by a greater focus on more profitable products such as dog food rather than commodities like chicken and sugar.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 50% to 15c for the period.

RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s results.