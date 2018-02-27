Shoprite to open six shops in Nairobi as Kenya’s retailers flail

Shoprite Holdings, Africa’s biggest supermarket chain, will take advantage of disarray in Kenya’s grocery sector to open its first stores in the major East African market by the end of 2018.

Two of Kenya’s three top retailers — Uchumi Supermarkets and former regional number one Nakumatt — are failing, opening the door to chains such as Shoprite and Carrefour.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said Shoprite had never considered Kenya before because of the dominance of those three players. Six of its seven new stores will be in Nairobi.

"Retail in Kenya currently is in total disarray … we could now go in and secure seven premises without paying anything other than agreed rental," he said by phone after the presentation of Shoprite’s half-year results on Tuesday.

The group reported a 14.2% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and an interim dividend increase of 13.9% after Monday’s market close.

Shares in Shoprite hit a record high of R274.45 and were up 2.24% to R263.24 by 1.18pm GMT.

"Excellent numbers really. Also in the background is the possibility that the Reserve Bank will begin a series of rate cuts, so people will have more disposable income and Shoprite is rightly positioned to benefit from that," Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies said.