Shoprite to open six shops in Nairobi as Kenya’s retailers flail

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht says Shoprite has never considered Kenya before because of the dominance of three players

27 February 2018 - 17:01 Nqobile Dludla
Pieter Engelbrecht. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Shoprite Holdings, Africa’s biggest supermarket chain, will take advantage of disarray in Kenya’s grocery sector to open its first stores in the major East African market by the end of 2018.

Two of Kenya’s three top retailers — Uchumi Supermarkets and former regional number one Nakumatt — are failing, opening the door to chains such as Shoprite and Carrefour.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said Shoprite had never considered Kenya before because of the dominance of those three players. Six of its seven new stores will be in Nairobi.

"Retail in Kenya currently is in total disarray … we could now go in and secure seven premises without paying anything other than agreed rental," he said by phone after the presentation of Shoprite’s half-year results on Tuesday.

The group reported a 14.2% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and an interim dividend increase of 13.9% after Monday’s market close.

Shares in Shoprite hit a record high of R274.45 and were up 2.24% to R263.24 by 1.18pm GMT.

"Excellent numbers really. Also in the background is the possibility that the Reserve Bank will begin a series of rate cuts, so people will have more disposable income and Shoprite is rightly positioned to benefit from that," Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies said.

Shoprite, which is 17% owned by retail tycoon Christo Wiese, has grown from eight supermarkets in 1979 to a no-frills, mass-market grocer with operations in 15 African countries, including two stores in Uganda.

South African retailers have struggled to lift earnings at home as high unemployment and household debt has squeezed consumer income.

It has fared better than most with its focus on budget-conscious consumers, including more than 10-million South Africans on welfare grants.

Recently announced increases in those grants would help boost sales at Shoprite, Engelbrecht said.

The company had also set its sights outside Africa, he said, and was exploring an opportunity in Eastern Europe.

Reuters

Companies in this Story

