WATCH: David Jones impairment puts Woolies under pressure

23 February 2018 - 10:15

Retailer Woolworths released its interim results on Thursday, reporting a net loss of R4.8bn due to a R6.9bn write-down charge on the value of its Australian business, David Jones.

The company has also cut its interim dividend by 18% to 108c.

CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day TV to take a closer look at the numbers.

CEO Ian Moir talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim results

Woolworths upward share blip surprises

Woolworths records a poor set of results and the R6.9bn write-off on David Jones is the ugly icing on a generally unappetising cake
7 hours ago

JSE slips amid deluge of corporate results

Risk-off sentiment on global markets and a slew of company results sends the local bourse into weaker territory on Thursday morning
1 day ago

Troubled David Jones weighs on investors

Investors are concerned that the group is pouring money into its failing Australian retail division
1 day ago

Busy day ahead on the JSE for market watchers

At least 12 companies are scheduled to release results on Thursday, including British American Tobacco, Anglo American and Woolworths
1 day ago

Woolworths sticks by its man Ian Moir

Following a R7bn writedown of Australian asset David Jones, eyebrows are raised over executive pay policy
14 days ago

