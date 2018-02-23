News Leader
WATCH: David Jones impairment puts Woolies under pressure
23 February 2018 - 10:15
Retailer Woolworths released its interim results on Thursday, reporting a net loss of R4.8bn due to a R6.9bn write-down charge on the value of its Australian business, David Jones.
The company has also cut its interim dividend by 18% to 108c.
CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day TV to take a closer look at the numbers.
CEO Ian Moir talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
