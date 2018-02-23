Spur founder Allen Ambor to retire

The founder of restaurant chain Spur, Allen Ambor, has given one year’s notice that he will retire on March 1 2019 after 51 years of service.

Ambor founded the group when he opened the first Spur in Newlands, Cape Town, in 1967. He has served as the group’s chairman since its JSE listing in 1986.

"In terms of his employment conditions, Mr Ambor is required to serve a 12-month notice period. The nominations committee of the board will shortly commence the process to identify a new board chairman," Spur said in a statement on Friday morning.

"We thank Allen for his unrivalled passion, commitment and inspiration over the past five decades in building Spur Corporation into the market-leading business that it is today," CEO Pierre van Tonder, said in the statement.

"He has overseen the growth of the business from a single outlet to a multi-brand franchisor with over 600 restaurants in SA and internationally."