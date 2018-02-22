Reynolds acquisition helps BAT offset fall in cigarette sales

British American Tobacco (BAT) managed to offset a decline in cigarette sales in most countries in 2017 by entering the US via its £41.8bn acquisition of Reynolds.

Reynolds added 36-billion cigarettes to take BAT’s global total to 686-billion in 2017, helping it grow its volumes by 3% from 2016’s 665-billion cigarettes.

Regions where the number of cigarettes sold fell included BAT’s biggest market: Eastern Europe; Middle East; and Africa (EEMEA), which includes SA.

BAT said the reason its cigarette sales in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region fell to 228-billion from 236-billion was not because people were smoking less, but due to "illicit trade".