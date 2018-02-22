Bidcorp sets its sights on a bigger stage

Food services group Bidcorp is eyeing further acquisitions that will expand its geographic reach and product mix.

The group, which operates in Australia, Europe, UK and emerging countries like SA, said that while it would continue to focus on growth opportunities, "we remain disciplined in our approach to accessing the ‘right’ opportunities, despite our appetite for acquisitions".

The group reported a 12% increase in the dividend to 280c for the half year to December.

Total revenue was up 7.7% to R61.4bn. Headline earnings per share rose 8.6% to 640c.

The star performer for the period was its European businesses, which grew revenue by 20% to R19.5bn and trading profit jumped 38.7% to R816m.

"Most businesses in the portfolio improved their performance in home currencies against a backdrop of low inflation and mediocre economic growth," said Bidcorp. However, in certain categories of products, particularly dairy, rampant price increases marginally impacted gross margins.