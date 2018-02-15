Benefits from a lower tax rate help Discovery shares up more than 10%

Discovery’s share price shot up as much as 12.6% to R185.80 on Thursday morning after the financial services group said it expected to report that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew between 33% and 38%.

The medical scheme and insurance group said it expected to report on February 20 that HEPS rose to between R4.18 and R4.33 from the matching period’s R3.14.

The company said normalised profit from operations was expected to rise 15%-20% to R3.9bn-R4.1bn.

Discovery said it benefited from a lower effective tax rate compared to the prior period. In January, Discovery Health (the administrator) said it helped recoup R568m for Discovery Health Medical Scheme by uncovering fraud and other ill-spent money.

The R568m recovered was up from R405m in 2016.

The main offence in 2017 was members and health workers submitting claims for services that had not been offered‚ or pharmacies and members claiming for medicines and medical devices that were never supplied.