Companies / Retail & Consumer

UPBEAT OUTLOOK

ANC's ray of hope may boost retailers' prospects

14 February 2018 - 05:31 Michelle Gumede
Picture: THINKSTOCK
- Picture: THINKSTOCK

The outlook for consumer goods companies appears upbeat as a changing political landscape provides some impetus to a stuttering economy.

A study by EY has found that consumer goods companies remain under pressure because of slow volume growth but that a recovery was on the horizon in the next half year.

The EY analysis studied 13 listed consumer goods companies in SA with collective annual revenue of R170bn.

The study found that while revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and headline earnings had fallen in the past reporting cycle, it expected the next cycle to be "stronger".

The consumer products and retail sector analyst at EY, Derek Engelbrecht, said anecdotal evidence suggested that retailers saw strong sales in November and December.

The momentum would be carried into the coming period thanks to positive sentiment, which has slowly returned since the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Volume and revenue growth remained under pressure because of the drought, coupled with weak local and international economic growth.

This saw year-on-year overall volumes rise a mere 1%.

Engelbrecht said the flat growth was directly correlated to the weak GDP growth.

The IMF’s growth forecast for SA has been lowered to 0.9% while others have postulated growth at 2.3% — closer to the 3.8% growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa.

Engelbrecht said that while revenue growth was still not in positive territory, the variances between companies had narrowed. "But you want to see revenue change boosted by volume," he said, adding that some retailers had sacrificed margins to maintain volume.

Affordability was a key factor for shoppers, and some retailers were dropping prices to attract customers. "Price increases were a no-no in this period."

gumedem@businesslive.co.za

Up to R20bn at stake in proposal to extinguish debts of low-income earners

Banks, retailers would be hardest hit, Treasury tells MPs in hearings on National Credit Amendment Bill, as Black Sash welcomes the plan to bring ...
Economy
20 hours ago

Woolworths sticks by its man Ian Moir

Following a R7bn writedown of Australian asset David Jones, eyebrows are raised over executive pay policy
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Food and drug retailers rally on Zuma talks

Zuma’s exit is expected to boost consumer confidence significantly, says an analyst
Companies
6 days ago

South Africa’s listed property stocks are set ‘to rebound’

African-focused listed property companies now offer the most value in 20 years, says Bridge Fund Managers’s Ian Anderson
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Kumba’s ‘royal flush’ results vindicate Anglo’s ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate ...
Companies / Property
5.
Bank of Baroda confirms closure of South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

JSE rebounds amid bargain-hunting
Markets

Up to R20bn at stake in proposal to extinguish debts of low-income earners
Economy

Gender-neutral marketing
News & Insights

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as banks and retailers gain on Zuma rumours
Markets

Outlook for 2018: Planning in uncertainty
Investing / Investors Monthly

WATCH: The benefit of Black Friday
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.