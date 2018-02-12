Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

RETAILERS

Star falls despite a solid trading update

12 February 2018 - 06:09 Ann Crotty
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), which listed in September 2017, slumped 7.24% on Friday to close at R20.13 following the release of a reasonably solid trading update for the three months ended December 2017.

Analysts said the result did not justify the sharp sell-off and the share price weakness had more to do with the collapse in global market sentiment. The group, which has 4,950 homeware and consumer goods stores across Southern Africa, was established as an African standalone subsidiary of Steinhoff International in 2017.

The dramatic events that unfolded at the parent company since it announced "accounting irregularities" in early December 2017 included the resignation of former Star CEO Ben la Grange. La Grange was chief financial officer at Steinhoff.

PIC could be Steinhoff’s largest shareholder after Christo Wiese cuts stake

Wiese reduced his shares in Steinhoff, which is dealing with accounting irregularities, to 6.2% from 21%
Companies
1 day ago

Leon Lourens, previously chief operating officer at Star, was appointed CEO. During the December quarters Star’s revenue increased 15.5% to R18.4bn. Pep and Ackermans, two of the biggest divisions in the group, reported a combined 6.3% rise in revenue. On a like-for-like basis this was a much more pedestrian 1.9% increase, with the reasonably strong increase in sales volumes not being matched in rand terms because of lower sale prices.

"Resilient back-to-school campaigns resulted in like-for-like sales growth of 4.9% during January 2018," the company said. The furniture, consumer electronics and appliances businesses — which include Russells, Bradlows and Poco — reported revenue growth of 12.1% and like-for-like sales growth of 7.4% in the quarter.

Revenue in the building materials and DIY business was down 5.1% and like-for-like sales 3.4%.

Speciality fashion and footwear reported a 19.9% rise in revenue, with like-for-like sales growth of 12.5%.

Steinhoff may look to milk stellar affiliate to pay debt

Steinhoff said by e-mail it had largely addressed its near-term liquidity requirements
Business
1 day ago

Steinhoff’s Star share price falls 7% on lacklustre Christmas sales

Acquisitions have helped revenue grow overall, but excluding new stores sales grew just 1.9% in the 2017 December quarter
Companies
3 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Rejecting Steinhoff has paid off for Shoprite

Wiese’s presentation to Parliament reminds Shoprite shareholders of the debt they owe Basson
Companies
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.