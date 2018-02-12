Star falls despite a solid trading update

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), which listed in September 2017, slumped 7.24% on Friday to close at R20.13 following the release of a reasonably solid trading update for the three months ended December 2017.

Analysts said the result did not justify the sharp sell-off and the share price weakness had more to do with the collapse in global market sentiment. The group, which has 4,950 homeware and consumer goods stores across Southern Africa, was established as an African standalone subsidiary of Steinhoff International in 2017.

The dramatic events that unfolded at the parent company since it announced "accounting irregularities" in early December 2017 included the resignation of former Star CEO Ben la Grange. La Grange was chief financial officer at Steinhoff.