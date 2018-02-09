Companies / Retail & Consumer

Deflation puts a dent in Pioneer Foods’ turnover

But the company says sales volumes picked up, and costs were low, which bodes well for first-half profit

09 February 2018 - 09:52 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Deflation in soft commodities weighed on Pioneer Foods’ sales in the December quarter.

Turnover in the three months to December shrank at least 2.4% as prices in some maize and wheat product categories declined. But total volumes rose 5.2%, the company said in a trading update on Friday.

The price deflation followed low grain prices, as a result of a bumper harvest in 2017. SA harvested a record 16.7-million tons of maize over the period.

Pioneer Foods competes with Tiger Brands and AVI for space on supermarket shelves.

Revenue from the group’s international business grew 19.5%, the company said in Friday’s statement. Excluding the Nigerian business, revenue grew 12%.

Despite falling turnover, the groups said improved sales volumes and lower input costs, particularly for maize, would support first-half profits, compared with a year ago.

The company said it had put in place contingency measures to soften the blow of the drought in the Western Cape, where it has "considerable" operations.

Sugar tax effect smaller than thought, says Pioneer Foods

The levy, due to come into effect in April 2018, will apply to about 45% of Pioneer’s beverage portfolio
Companies
1 month ago

Pioneer: the rains fell, and so did profits

How food player Pioneer is navigating weather fluctuations and tighter spending
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Pioneer Foods' full-year profit plunges on lagging effects of drought

Declining volumes and maize hedges ate into margins, but recovery is expected in 2018
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Mini black oil firms’ stand up to Sinopec
Companies / Energy
4.
Nampak under fire over CEO’s payout
Companies / Industrials
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa brings hope for mining, says ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.