WATCH: Acquisition gives Italtile the edge

08 February 2018 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Retailer Italtile’s R3.5bn acquisition of manufacturer Ceramic Industries boosted its interim turnover by 36% to R2.8bn for the six months to end-December

The tile and bathware retailer said property investment remained muted during the period, citing subdued economic conditions and sociopolitical uncertainty

Chief financial officer Brandon Wood spoke to Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion about the company’s interim results.

