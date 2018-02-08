News Leader
WATCH: Acquisition gives Italtile the edge
08 February 2018 - 09:19
Retailer Italtile’s R3.5bn acquisition of manufacturer Ceramic Industries boosted its interim turnover by 36% to R2.8bn for the six months to end-December
The tile and bathware retailer said property investment remained muted during the period, citing subdued economic conditions and sociopolitical uncertainty
Chief financial officer Brandon Wood spoke to Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion about the company’s interim results.
Italtile chief financial officer Brandon Wood talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
