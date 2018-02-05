Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Dutch investors institute legal action against Steinhoff

Serving summons puts more pressure on Steinhoff and other parties involved to acknowledge the interests of investors. Picture: Bloomberg/ Waldo Swiegers
The Dutch Investors Association (VEB) and European Investors, which are acting on behalf of Steinhoff International shareholders across the globe, served a writ of summons on Steinhoff on Friday.

Serving summons puts more pressure on Steinhoff and other parties involved to acknowledge the interests of investors and to start negotiating a settlement to compensate shareholders for losses they suffered.

The action has been brought on behalf of shareholders who bought or held shares between August 7 2015 and December
6 2017.

The summons is the latest of many legal actions taken against the furniture group.

Earlier last week, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission of SA served a compliance notice on the company, giving the directors six months to identify the individuals involved in falsifying the accounting records and to institute criminal action against them. During this period, the board is obliged to provide the commission with monthly progress reports.

In its action, VEB/European Investors alleges Steinhoff acted unlawfully towards its shareholders by providing incorrect and/or misleading information in its annual accounts and press releases. It further alleges that Steinhoff wrongly persisted in claiming that the information was accurate.

